KeyCorp Predicts Nutanix’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2025

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutanix in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the technology company will earn $1.27 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutanix’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nutanix’s FY2029 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $46.57 on Monday. Nutanix has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.