KeyCorp Predicts Nutanix’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutanix in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the technology company will earn $1.27 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutanix’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nutanix’s FY2029 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $46.57 on Monday. Nutanix has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.