Genesco (GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $618.6230 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Genesco Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. Genesco has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $383.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Genesco by 92.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Genesco by 182.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genesco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genesco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

