Domo (DOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Domo to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $79.0290 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.76. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Domo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Domo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Insider Activity at Domo

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III sold 273,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $4,179,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Domo by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 17.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

