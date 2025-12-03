FY2026 Earnings Forecast for DTE Energy Issued By Scotiabank

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now expects that the utilities provider will earn $7.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.80. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.34%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $131.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.86. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $143.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 179.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 122,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

