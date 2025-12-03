Q1 EPS Estimate for Consolidated Edison Raised by Analyst

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $96.95 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 194.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,357,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 34,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,189,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

