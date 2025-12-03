Scotiabank Issues Optimistic Forecast for TSE:FM Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.60 to C$31.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.30 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock opened at C$31.53 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$14.41 and a 52 week high of C$33.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.50, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,017,100. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,474 shares of company stock valued at $304,575. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.