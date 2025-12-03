DHT (NYSE:DHT) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

DHT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DHT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

DHT stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. DHT has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. DHT had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 190.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in DHT by 223.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

