Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $131.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $10,184,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $50,221,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

