ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

COFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $457.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.61.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.57%.The company had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChoiceOne Financial Services news, Director Eric E. Burrough bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 174,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,740.50. This represents a 2.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 806,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 133,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 156,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 93,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

