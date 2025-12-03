707 Cayman Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:JEM) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 8th

707 Cayman’s (NASDAQ:JEM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 8th. 707 Cayman had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of 707 Cayman’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of 707 Cayman in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

707 Cayman Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 707 Cayman

Shares of JEM stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. 707 Cayman has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 707 Cayman stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 707 Cayman as of its most recent SEC filing.

707 Cayman Company Profile

We are a Hong Kong-based company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions to our customers spanning from Western Europe, North America to the Middle East. We were founded in 2021 and became wholly-owned by Mr. Cheung, executive director and chief executive officer, in May 2022 and have grown, in a short period of time, building relationships with a diverse range of customers.

Further Reading

