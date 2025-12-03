Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cormark downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 169,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 518,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 323,788 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 17,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.