Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $10.0984 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 6:30 AM ET.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2%

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $84.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 660.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

