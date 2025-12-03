Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $10.0984 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 6:30 AM ET.
Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2%
Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $84.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 660.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
