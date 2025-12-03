Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Regis Stock Performance

Regis stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Regis has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 56.38%.The business had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

