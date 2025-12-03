Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UPXI. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Upexi in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Upexi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upexi in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Upexi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPXI

Upexi Stock Performance

Shares of Upexi stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $173.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. Upexi has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $22.57.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 264.25%.

Upexi declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 25.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Upexi news, Director Gene Salkind bought 50,000 shares of Upexi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 218,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,812.50. The trade was a 29.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Upexi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upexi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Upexi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upexi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upexi

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.