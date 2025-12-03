SentinelOne (S) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $256.1870 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
SentinelOne Trading Up 3.4%
SentinelOne stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $989,589.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,398.74. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $207,421.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 579,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,116.83. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 481,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
