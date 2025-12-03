What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for APA FY2025 Earnings?

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research note issued on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. APA had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. William Blair began coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on APA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $25.45 on Monday. APA has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of APA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in APA by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 6,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

