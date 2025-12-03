Scotiabank Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Gold Fields in a report released on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Fields’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GFI. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $41.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

