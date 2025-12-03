What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Cameco FY2025 Earnings?

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCOFree Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCO. President Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$126.92 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cameco from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cameco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.08.

Cameco Trading Up 0.7%

TSE CCO opened at C$123.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of C$53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.38. Cameco has a one year low of C$49.75 and a one year high of C$153.59.

Cameco (TSE:CCOGet Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$614.56 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.17%.

About Cameco

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

