What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for VAC FY2025 Earnings?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.72. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VAC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $54.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $98.76.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, Director Lizanne Galbreath purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,958.14. This represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianna Morgan acquired 500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 23,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,874.68. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 96,100 shares of company stock worth $4,566,692 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

