Brokers Offer Predictions for CMPX FY2025 Earnings

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMPX. Compass Point set a $10.00 target price on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $5.22 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

