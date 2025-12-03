Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.6354 and last traded at $0.6814. 553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,751,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6828.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.08 million, a PE ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 2.70.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.