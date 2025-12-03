Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.9364 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 28,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 79,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9144.

Thor Explorations Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

