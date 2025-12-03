Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX) Trading Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 13,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 40,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Briacell Therap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Briacell Therap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Briacell Therap Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Briacell Therap

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Briacell Therap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of Briacell Therap at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Briacell Therap Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Stories

