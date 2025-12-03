Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. 958,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 594,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Smart Share Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $344.82 million, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Share Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the third quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.