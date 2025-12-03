abrdn (LON:ABDN) Shares Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205.80 and last traded at GBX 205.60. Approximately 4,431,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,420,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on abrdn from GBX 245 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 price objective on shares of abrdn in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on abrdn from GBX 234 to GBX 242 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 205 to GBX 220 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.17.

The stock has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 194.25. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 225.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

