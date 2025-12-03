Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading 0% Higher – Should You Buy?

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABS. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 52,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc raised its holdings in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 75,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

