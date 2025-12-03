W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading 8.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 and last traded at GBX 106. Approximately 335,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 303,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 price objective on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £733.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27,179.49 and a beta of 0.13.

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.

Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

