Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 and last traded at GBX 174.50. 438,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 430,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £398.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco Bond Income Plus news, insider Christine Johnson sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176, for a total value of £4,468.64. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Managed by Rhys Davies and Edward Craven, the Company’s investment objective is to seek to obtain both high income and capital growth from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.