Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Stock Price Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. 543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Investor AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

