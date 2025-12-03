Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 12,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,049,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.5201.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.