Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Shares Up 46.7% – What’s Next?

Gafisa SA (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) shot up 46.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Gafisa Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

