iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $35.4390. Approximately 4,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.7416.

iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.66.

About iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately aggressive risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOR was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

