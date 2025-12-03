Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 86,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 82,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
