Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 86,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 82,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 79.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

