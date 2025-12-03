Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 86,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 82,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 79.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

