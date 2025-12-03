Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 4,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 23,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMMPF

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.7%

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.