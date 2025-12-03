US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.80 and last traded at GBX 27. Approximately 23,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 62,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.30.
US Solar Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.10.
About US Solar Fund
US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.
Featured Stories
