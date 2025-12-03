ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 17,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 62,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADEN shares. CIBC lifted their target price on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on ADENTRA from C$42.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

