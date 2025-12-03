Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Stock Price Up 17.7% – Should You Buy?

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

