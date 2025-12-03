Itex (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Itex Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Itex Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Itex Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company’s marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

