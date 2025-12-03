Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.79. 115,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 375,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

The stock has a market cap of $214.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBO. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 44,054 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

