Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.97 and last traded at GBX 127.20. Approximately 236,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 543,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 116 to GBX 110 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Sabre Insurance Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 170 to GBX 135 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £311.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 142 per share, for a total transaction of £355. Also, insider David Neave purchased 11,625 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 per share, for a total transaction of £15,228.75. Insiders acquired a total of 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,884 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

