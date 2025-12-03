Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.53. 364,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 199,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDEF. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 287,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,060 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 170,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.