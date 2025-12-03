Head to Head Survey: Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) & 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) and 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spirax Group and 3Dx Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirax Group 0 1 0 2 3.33 3Dx Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Spirax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirax Group $2.13 billion 6.09 $244.34 million N/A N/A 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 2.74 -$560,000.00 ($0.01) -0.72

This table compares Spirax Group and 3Dx Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spirax Group has higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Spirax Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3Dx Industries has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirax Group and 3Dx Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirax Group N/A N/A N/A 3Dx Industries -171.91% N/A N/A

Summary

Spirax Group beats 3Dx Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirax Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food, beverage, oil, gas, chemical, power generation, healthcare, water and wastewater, buildings, mining and precious metal processing, semiconductor, and transport sectors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About 3Dx Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

