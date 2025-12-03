Contrasting MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Porch Group and MIND C.T.I., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 1 2 8 0 2.64 MIND C.T.I. 1 0 0 0 1.00

Porch Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.86%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group 6.91% -51.86% 1.09% MIND C.T.I. 15.58% 14.03% 10.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Porch Group and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Porch Group and MIND C.T.I.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $437.85 million 2.63 -$32.83 million $0.29 32.10 MIND C.T.I. $19.77 million 1.24 $4.63 million $0.13 9.23

MIND C.T.I. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group. MIND C.T.I. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Porch Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Porch Group has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Porch Group beats MIND C.T.I. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services. This segment offers inspection software and services, title insurance software, mortgage software, moving services, mover and homeowner marketing, and measurement software for roofers. The Insurance segment offers consumers with insurance and warranty products to protect their homes. This segment provides property-related insurance and captive reinsurance products; and warranty products under the Porch Warranty, American Home Protect, and Residential Warranty Services brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and a point of sale solution that covers dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management; and managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection; and a mobile messaging platform. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

