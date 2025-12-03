Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 300 Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,488. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $824.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $884.97 and a 200-day moving average of $933.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.73, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 93.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,315.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,120.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.67.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

