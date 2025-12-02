On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Up 12.4% – Should You Buy?

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 and last traded at GBX 216.50. 2,965,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 860,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60.

OTB has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital lowered shares of On the Beach Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 330 to GBX 230 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.75.

The company has a market cap of £321.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts expect that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current year.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

