On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Trading 12.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 224 and last traded at GBX 216.50. 2,965,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 860,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTB shares. Shore Capital downgraded shares of On the Beach Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 330 to GBX 230 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.56. The firm has a market cap of £321.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts expect that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current year.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

