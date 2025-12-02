Karla Lewis Sells 5,809 Shares of Reliance (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) CEO Karla Lewis sold 5,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,646,851.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,933,353.50. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reliance Stock Down 1.4%

RS traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.69. The company had a trading volume of 291,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,085. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.83.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Reliance’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Reliance by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 9.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

