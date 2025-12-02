Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $129,000,000.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,055,000. The trade was a 30.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Twilio Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $129.69. 2,005,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 316.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

