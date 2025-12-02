Insider Selling: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) COO Sells 68,358 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Homer sold 68,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $507,216.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,170,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,607.14. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Trading Down 0.1%

TDUP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,140. The stock has a market cap of $926.04 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $12.28.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.34 million. Research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 51.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,373,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ThredUp by 3,625.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 1,198,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ThredUp by 3,682.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,135,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 1,105,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $9,396,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

