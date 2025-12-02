Reviewing Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) and Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 1.76% 0.64% 0.56% Molson Coors Beverage 7.81% 8.61% 4.39%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $72.99 million 1.39 $850,000.00 $0.05 98.60 Molson Coors Beverage $11.21 billion 0.82 $1.12 billion ($10.68) -4.36

Molson Coors Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group. Molson Coors Beverage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crimson Wine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Molson Coors Beverage 2 10 5 0 2.18

Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus price target of $53.59, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats Crimson Wine Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships and direct phone calls, as well as its website, third-party websites, and other online sales. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Five Trail, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel’s, Madri, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp’s, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee’s Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

